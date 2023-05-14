Some developers working on the series Battlefield have suffered threats and harassment repeated, so as to have forced DICE and Electronic Arts to publish a press release to try to curb the situation.

The developers of Battlefield are suffering offenses, even very heavy ones, since the publication of Battlefield 2042. The thing seems to have become unmanageable, also because it shouldn’t be nice to feel attacked daily with often really heavy words.

We read the official message:

“Recently we have seen an increase in abuse towards our development team members.

Of all the studios working on Battlefield we are always open to constructive feedback and criticism of our games.

But while maintaining a healthy and open dialogue with our community, we will protect our teams and people from toxicity and harassment. We feel these have no place in our games or the Battlefield community.

We want to remind our players that we take steps to uphold these values ​​through the license agreement with EA and the Battlefield Community Guidelines.

As a community we have a goal to achieve together.”

As always in these cases, it is worth emphasizing that disappointment for a failed game is sacrosanct, just as it is sacrosanct to express it. At the same time threatening someone because they are disappointed in a game is decidedly pathological and will certainly not help improve the work of developers.