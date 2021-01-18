After a long hiatus that DICE justified by the generational change of the consoles, everything indicates that 2021 will be the year in which a new Battlefield should arrive. The confirmation from Electronic Arts that DICE is working on the next Battlefield only allows us to delve into this development, despite rumors about Star Wars Battlefront III. An insider, close to the study, would have indicated that Battlefield 6 would take place in modern times and would be cross-gen, thus guaranteeing that the generation of Xbox One and Playstation 4 would also be included.
The author of this leak would be Tom Henderson, an insider known as TheLongSentation, which delves into the main setting and project issues that would be being addressed for this new Battlefield. To continue with the numbering, there is talk of Battlefield 6, but nothing can be confirmed about it either.
According to Henderson, Battlefield 6 will be a soft reboot of the franchise, taking Battlefield 3 as a reference. With this, it is intended to anticipate that Battlefield 6 would take place in modern times. Regarding this aspect, they seem interested in breaking a bit the historical dynamics of their previous deliveries, which included conflicts such as the First and Second World War.
Since its objective is to see the light in the current 2021, from Electronic Arts they want the game to be enjoyed by the largest number of users, and therefore it would be a game that would cover both the Xbox One and Playstation 4 generation, as well as the version optimized for Xbox Series X | S and Playstation 5. It may be too early for some titles to choose to be exclusive to the new generation, and more when they depend so much on multiplayer, so it is not surprising.
To delve into this nuance, which would involve developing two different versions, Henderson confirms that DICE has divided the work into two separate teams for each generation. According to reports, each one is familiar with the job that corresponds to her, and there comes the suspicion of how far the new generation team can go, because it is indicated that no option clipping will be done in the old-gen version. With this, it seems that the destruction capacity will be somewhat limited And it could be something they are considering for future installments.
Around multiplayer, Henderson explains that huge maps are being developed, with the objective of being able to host up to 128 players. However, we already know that this type of characteristics can vary as appropriate, removing iron from the matter and clarifying that it does not have to be a data that is maintained. The resource of reaching up to 128 players in certain game modes could be evaluated, opting for 64 in other cases and adding to all those modes, a battle-royale. At least, it seems that this formula is the one that has the best chance of being carried out.
But since it is information that comes from an unofficial source, as usual, it must be taken with some caution. What does seem more than likely is that throughout 2021, possibly at some specific Electronic Arts event, the new Battlefield be the protagonist to venture a new delivery for this year. Like is logic, the game would point to the end of the year, so there is still a long wait and a lot of information to be confirmed. How do you think DICE should pose the next Battlefield?
