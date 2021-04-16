Numerous rumors have started to surface, among which is that Battlefield 6 would be exclusive to the new generation. At the financial results briefing last November, Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson said he expected Battlefield 6 to launch in time for the 2021 holiday season. With that in mind, it’s not surprising that the leaks and Rumors about Battlefield 6 are beginning to surface on the Internet.
While many seem to be providing positive news about the upcoming title, some of these leaks may prove disappointing for some who don’t yet have their hands on a next-gen console. One of the most prominent and reputable Battlefield 6 leakers is Tom Henderson on Twitter, who would have said that Battlefield 6 would be exclusive to the new generation of consoles.
Several details of the Battlefield 6 trailer are leaked
Battlefield 6 would be exclusive to the new generation of consoles
Tom Henderson recently showed a sketch which he claimed demonstrates the Environmental Hazards in Battlefield 6 Multiplayer, and he also suggested that at least part of the main story campaign could take place in Japan. But the most serious of his revelations was that Battlefield 6 would be exclusive to the new generation of consoles, which he published in one of his most recent tweets.
Henderson said he hasn’t heard any information about the game’s arrival on older-generation consoles yet, and he continues to speculate that it likely won’t. However, he maintains his earlier prediction that Battlefield 6 is coming to Xbox Game Pass on day one, although he now apparently believes that it will be limited to PC and Xbox Series X / S gamers. Mind you, it does not provide a source for this theory.
In other news, I still have yet to hear anything concrete that #BATTLEFIELD will come to past gen consoles. Theory – It indicates to me that it probably won’t and the biggest reason #BATTLEFIELD will come to the Xbox Game Pass on day 1 is to boost up player numbers.
