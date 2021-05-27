A Battlefield 6 video meant for internal use at EA has leaked online.

The video, currently available to watch on the Battlefield subreddit (with an epilepsy warning), confirms a near future setting for the upcoming DICE-developed game.

We also hear soldiers shout, a rocket attempt to launch into space before collapsing onto the ground, and, at the end, a reveal of the title “Battlefield”.

Eurogamer understands this video was made by EA for internal use only, and was not intended to be seen by the public. It is not the reveal trailer EA plans to publish in the coming weeks.

The video contains a black rectangle in the middle of the screen – this is to obscure an identifying watermark put in place by EA to help track down its owner in the event of a leak. Someone’s also slapped a troll face on it.

Earlier this month, EA discussed how Battlefield 6 would benefit from its development focus having been on current-gen consoles – PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S – even though it will also launch on last-gen hardware – PS4 and Xbox One.

In November last year, EA hyped up Battlefield 6’s focus on new consoles as a “true next-gen vision for the franchise”, while last month DICE spoke of the game’s “epic scale” and “massive battles, packed with more players and mayhem than ever before. All brought to life with the power of next-gen consoles and PCs “.

Battlefield 6’s official reveal trailer will be shown in June. The game is due out in time for Christmas 2021.