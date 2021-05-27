With E3 just around the corner, the leaks do not stop being the subject of prominence in the main media. Just a few moments ago, a well-known youtuber leaked the first gameplay of Far Cry 6, although the people of Ubisoft did not take long to knock down the video that they will show tomorrow from 18:30 in the afternoon.

However, the Ubisoft title has not been the only game subject to the leaks. This morning, the release date for Dying Light 2 was leaked, a few hours before the event that took place tonight; and even his own Battlefield 6 It has already been the subject of countless leaks, such as the first images of the game.

Battlefield 6 trailer leaks in full

A couple of days ago, we informed you that a new leak had shown part of the Battlefield 6 trailer. Now, as we can see in the video above these lines, it seems that what would be the game’s presentation trailer has been completely leaked.

Battlefield 6 is coming to Xbox One

As we commented on previous occasions, after seeing this Battlefield 6 trailer, we can be sure that the people of DICE have worked to try to offer the most ambitious title in the franchise in recent years. Although we do not appreciate any gameplay section, it seems that this new installment will have several important additions, and that we could see a real change in the mapping in the development of the games.

For now, we just have to wait for the Electronic Arts conference on the dates of E3 to be able to see officially for the first time the Battlefield 6 trailer.