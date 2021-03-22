After several years of absence, Electronic Arts and DICE must take the initiative and recover some of those licenses whose release frequency has been significantly altered. And one of the great hopes for shooter lovers is the return of Battlefield. For a long time, it has been a goal that 2021 is the year in which the next installment comes out, and now, it remains to be decided when we could know the first details of the game. Battlefield 6 would be presented in May, according to new evidence, a little ahead of what was initially assumed.
Electronic Arts has to hit the table this year, and everything indicated that it would be their summer event that would reveal their plans. In fact, it was expected that this year they would have to present the next Battlefield and the next Need for Speed. But we’ve already seen the latter drop off the list, because Criterion is helping DICE for Battlefield 6.
The location of Battlefield 6 would have been revealed by hidden GPS coordinates
Journalist Jeff grubb has wanted to leave his particular vision of how the Battlefield 6 presentation, adding a detail that goes beyond the preset. According to the GamesBeat insider, Battlefield 6 would be presented in May, although he had initially indicated that the presentation would take place in the spring. Perhaps the pressure of wanting to be more precise in your information has led you to imply that the precise moment of the spring in which would announce it would be the month of May.
Regarding the developments of Electronic Arts, Grubb assures that “things are going smoothly”, despite the fact that for now nothing is known about a large part of the project plan of the North American multinational. Some projects that have hardly been disclosed, knowing that there are several projects associated with games in the Battlefield saga, such as DICE LA, in addition to the one that the main studio would be developing. With the delay of Need for Speed, many are speculating that there is something hidden that has not been disclosed and that should fill the poor line-up of Electronic Arts for this year, limited again to sports cars and a shooter.
In Battlefield 6 you could totally destroy cities
Around Battlefield 6 there are many speculations and few certainties. Set today, it would be a game that would reach both the new generation and the previous one, supporting cross-play, between platforms and generations. We will have to wait if Jeff Grubb has been successful in trying to target the month of May as the spring month in which Battlefield 6 will be announced, knowing that the Electronic Arts event is usually in the first half of June, which is also spring.
