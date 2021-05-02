While the expectation grows in front of the future of the series with the next installment, apparently Battlefield 6 screenshots would have been leaked. While the authenticity of the images is in question, some recognized industry insiders have spoken out about it. Mainly there is Tom Henderson, known for being a Battlefield specialist and whose leaks have been certified as true before.

Among so many leaks, it has been said that although Battlefield 6 would have a Battle Royale, this would not be available at launch. And this only adds to a long list in which his last interaction would be the screenshots of Battlefield 6. In these we cannot see much of the game, however, fans will be able to see some trailers to speculate freely.

Battlefield 6 would be exclusive to the new generation of consoles

Battlefield 6 screenshots would have been leaked

Battlefield remains one of the most popular FPS ever, and fans flock to DICE’s sprawling masterpieces to engage in combat like no other game on the market. It’s no wonder people are looking for every little bit of Battlefield 6 information they can find, and Tom henderson has been one of the most active leakers in the game so far, this time confirming the authenticity of the Battlefield 6 screenshots

The location of Battlefield 6 would have been revealed by hidden GPS coordinates

Having suggested that part of the trailer will take place on a desert island, Henderson now claims there will be parties in Japan too, posting his theory on Twitter along with the news that the trailer is likely not far off. We will still have to wait to find the new information about the game.