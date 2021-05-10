The Battlefield saga is one of those franchises that raises expectations with each new installment, and with Battlefield 6 it could not be less. In recent weeks, countless rumors have appeared about the new title of the saga created by DICE, including some that claimed that its announcement would be made on May 6.

However, nothing is further from the truth, the title has not yet been announced, but it has been revealed when the Battlefield 6 release date. Specifically, it has been through official Battlefield account on Twitter where it has been glimpsed when we will see what is new about the franchise.

Words that rhyme with Soon: June

Boom – Battlefield (@Battlefield) May 10, 2021

Battlefield 6 presentation will take place in June

Alluding to a rhyme, the Battlefield account has practically confirmed that the moment in which the Battlefield 6 presentation It will be during the next month of June. Although no further details have been revealed in this regard, the leak that emerged this morning also spoke that the announcement would be made during the month of June.

New alleged leak of Battlefield 6 reveals the audio of the trailer with which the game will be presented

As expected, given the month chosen for the announcement, it is not surprising that Battlefield 6 is shown for the first time to the public during EA Play 2021, that is, the conference that Electronic Arts will hold at the same time as E3 2021 will be held. .

For now, we can only wait until next month to see what is new from DICE, which promises to be a true next-generation experience, especially if in the end the title only reaches the next-generation consoles, as announced on their blog. a few weeks ago.