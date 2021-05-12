EA has discussed how Battlefield 6 will benefit from its development focus having been on current-gen consoles – PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S – even though it will also launch on last-gen hardware – PS4 and Xbox One.

The fact Battlefield 6 will not be exclusive to current-gen consoles seems somewhat obvious, in the grand scheme of things – with scalpers and low stock still prevalent and a huge, active install base for PS4 and Xbox One. But EA only made it official for the first time last night, in an earnings call to investors.

“So yes, Battlefield will be available for both current-gen and next-gen as will our sports titles,” EA boss Andrew Wilson said.

Which led people to ask – well, if it is also coming to PS4 and Xbox One, what did having a next-gen development focus actually mean?

“The reference specifically from our prepared remarks is around the nature of gameplay,” Wilson continued, “what we can do with fidelity of the game, what we can do with physics, artificial intelligence and the immersive nature of the game.

“And in the case of Battlefield, what we can do with respect to the amount of plays that we can have in the game and the nature of destruction of those only in Battlefield moments that are next-gen opportunities that we’re truly able to do in the context of our next-gen franchises, because of the increased processing power in memory and output of the new consoles. “

In November last year, EA hyped up Battlefield 6’s focus on new consoles as a “true next-gen vision for the franchise”, while last month DICE spoke of the game’s “epic scale” and “massive battles, packed with more players and mayhem than ever before. All brought to life with the power of next-gen consoles and PCs “.

Elsewhere, Wilson reiterated what we knew from a tease earlier this week – that Battlefield 6’s official reveal trailer will be shown in June. That’s a month before EA will take to the stage for its annual EA Play Live event – which this year will swerve E3 itself and turn up a month later.

