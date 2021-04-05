The new installment of the Battlefield franchise has not yet been presented by DICE or Electronic Arts, but that has not prevented it from being the subject of constant rumors in recent weeks. If a few days ago we talked about the possibility of cooperative elements coming to the title campaign, now there is a rumor that every Xbox user will celebrate if it becomes a reality: Battlefield 6 could be released on Xbox Game Pass.

A few hours ago we were talking about the rumored arrival of a new AAA third-party game on Xbox Game Pass at launch. The rumor comes from Shpeshal ed, who in the recent XboxEra podcast spoke about this possibility, and the first rumors about which would be the title that would come to the Microsoft service have already found a protagonist.

Battlefield 6 could come to Xbox Game Pass at launch

As they point out from GameRant, one of the great possibilities of this rumor is the arrival of Battlefield 6 to Xbox Game Pass. From the middle they affirm that there are two quite important aspects to take into account this possibility.

An EA survey could have revealed the features of Battlefield 6

First, the absence of large AAA in the immediate future, which could give the title of DICE as an option to launch the service, taking place around the next autumn month. Second, because the relationship between Electronic Arts and Xbox seems stronger than ever, and the agreement between the two that EA Play is available to Xbox Game Pass users could be completely significant to watch. Battlefield 6 Launch on Xbox Game Pass.

For now, these are nothing more than mere rumors, so we recommend taking this information with skepticism, and we will have to wait until Electronic Arts decides on the matter.