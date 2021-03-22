The next game in the Battlefield saga seems to be going in the opposite direction to those of the last titles, since several months ago it was leaked that Battlefield 6 maps would be huge and destined for a battle royale. Therefore, the recent rumors that Battlefield 6 could be free to play would have gained more traction. Currently we do not know anything about the new title of DICE and EA, but in the next month of May we could have the first official details of Battlefield 6.

Now, new rumors shared by a user via Reddit, they would have indicated that Battlefield 6 could be free to play and have seasons in the purest Call of Duty style. If the information is true, the launch of Battlefield 6 would take place this year 2021, more specifically at the end, betting on the free to plat model as a great novelty. Also, there wouldn’t be any kind of offline mode, like campaigns.

Battlefield 6 could be free to play

The game will launch with four maps with up to 64 players in Conquest game modes and 128 players in Great Conquest. Also, more game modes will arrive with more maps throughout Season 1. The developers want to avoid pay to win, so the monetization is basically cosmetic. Soldiers can be created with gender, hair colors, or ethnicities while uniform items, weapon skins, pendants, and badges will be monetized. The old single-player mode with co-op support like the old Battlefields where you fight bots on multiplayer maps is back. Some more cooperative-focused modes like Battlefront 2 or Bad Company are in development too.

This indicates that Battlefield 6 could have some type of battle pass similar to Call of Duty Warzone, which will serve to get all kinds of customizable cosmetics for our war characters. The story mode would be abandoned, but we could enjoy a cooperative mode with or without friends. Finally, we leave you with other types of details that this user has shared.

