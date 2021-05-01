Much has been said and rumored lately about the next great game in the Battlefield saga, which has fans of the genre more than anxious. However, some recent rumors have been shared that would not be such good news, as Battlefield 6’s Battle Royale might not be in the launch game, delaying its arrival to 2022.

Battlefield 6 is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated games of this year, due to the great anticipation it creates when it comes out on a new generation of consoles. Now the great Battlefield leaker, Tom Henderson, shared a wide variety of information that he added from various sources through a video posted on his YouTube channel, where he claims to have heard that Battlefield 6’s Battle Royale could arrive in 2022 on a standalone basis.

Battlefield 6 Battle Royale May Not Be In Launch Game

Among the many news that Tom Henderson shared, the one that attracted the most attention was undoubtedly the Battle Royale section. This one says it could arrive in 2022, as a standalone expansion, similar to Call of Duty: Warzone. In addition, it details that it will be separated from the main game and will have its own name, still without confirmation.

Together, Henderson comments and believes that the Battle Royale will launch in mid-2022, this way the developers would give Battlefield 6 plenty of time to establish your multiplayer community, in addition to launching some DLC to test its multiplayer infrastructure, thus not having technical or connection failures when launching the Battle Royale, as it also comments Gamerant.

In addition to all of the above, Henderson says that the Battle Royale will have the four unique soldier types from the base game. However, soldiers will have unique abilities to differentiate themselves from the rest, as for example Scouts could have silent steps, while an Assault could run longer, increasing their advantage.

Of course, all these they’re just rumors that haven’t been confirmed yet, so you have to fish them very carefully. However, it is expected that the great game of the saga is released this year, according to their financial reports.

Are you looking forward to the Battle Royale of Battlefield 6?