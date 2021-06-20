The hype created in the Electronic Arts gaming community has increased users.

After a long time of rumors, Electronic arts Y HE SAYS recently taught Battlefield 2042. The new game in the series will take us to a not too distant future and the game promises to be a really huge experience, with a multiplayer up to 128 players and with huge maps. The announcement has created a lot of excitement among fans, who are replaying battlefield.

We are impressed by your enthusiasm and feedback for Battlefield 2042EAAlthough most of the newer Battlefields have seen an increase in players in recent days, it appears that Battlefield 4 has taken the cake. In a web post of EA, the developer has indicated that it has had to increase capacity on one of the game’s servers, specifically in the US West region. Electronic Arts has assured that it is amazed by the support of the fans.

“We are absolutely impressed by your enthusiasm and for the reactions after the recent announcement of Battlefield 2042. Since then, many players have returned to Battlefield 4 […]. We have been monitoring your experience and noticed that the wait times in the US West region were much longer than in other regions. Good news, we have increased the server capacity for this region “, explained the community manager from EA in the post.

This increase in players has two possible explanations. On the one hand, as we say, much of the blame is on Battlefield 2042. The reception from fans has been positive And, in fact, the game’s trailer garnered nearly 9 million views in just one day. On the other hand, Battlefield 4 for PC is free on Amazon Prime Gaming (until tomorrow June 21) and that’s for sure It has helped.

Battlefield 2042, which denies being a political video game, wants memorable multiplayer games and DICE has already explained that it will use bots if necessary to fill the servers. On 3DGames We were able to see the title in detail and it left us very good impressions. By the way, whether you are fans of the saga or new, we recommend you take a look at all the eras in which Battlefield has been set.

