At this time the franchise of Battlefield It has not been the most preferred by people, and that is precisely because the last game managed to garner very bad reviews, either from fans or from specialized critics who tried it to make their media review. However, there are people who have their place secure in the third installment, but it seems that EA will take away this satisfaction from you in the coming days.

Through the official account of Twitterthey commented that some games in the series will soon be removed from digital stores, and it is not just about the Xbox 360 for its closure, but it will also happen in Playstation 3 the next of the July 31st of the year in question. These are Battlefield 3, 4, and Hardlineto that is added that the online for the third title will no longer be playable from the November 8th of this same year.

Of course, it is clarified that the single-user campaign can still be used without any problem, but the online game will not allow anyone to access it, so users will have to enjoy the final games before Electronic Arts lower the operating switch. However, users of PC They still have hope, since they will be able to continue testing the game online, and that boils down to them having to run and buy it on that platform.

This is the description of the game:

Turn up the intensity in Battlefield 3 and enjoy the freedom to fight the way you want. Explore 9 massive multiplayer maps and use a multitude of vehicles, weapons and gadgets to rule the roost. Plus, every second of battle brings you one step closer to unlocking a wealth of extras. Experience the ultimate thrilling action, winner of over 60 awards including the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Online Multiplayer. Face the chaos and destruction of the battlefield as bullets whistle around you, walls shake, and explosions rock you. Powered by the groundbreaking Frostbite 2 game engine, Battlefield 3 brings war to life like never before.

Remember that you still have a few months to play it.

Via: Twitter

Author’s note: Little by little, many games will be shutting down their online servers. And it would not be surprising if, in no time, all games from two generations ago will no longer work online.