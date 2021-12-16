It’s December, which means it’s time for live-service games to add festive events into their playlists, Battlefield 2042 included.

DICE has created a new game mode on Battlefield Portal for the holiday season.

“Attack of the Elves” is an infection-style game mode where a group of Santas stand their ground from a horde of Elves.

Team Santa uses a Christmas-skinned LCMG while Team Elves get a Christmas lollipop melee weapon and a grappling hook.

Players also get treated to a free winter-themed player card and emblem (which admittedly isn’t as cool as a frozen banana man).

Outside of the holiday theme, DICE also added a 64-player “1942 vs 2042 Conquest” mode in addition to the standard 64-player Conquest mode earlier this week.

Earlier this month, DICE received severe backlash following the accidental leak of a Santa skin that was designed to be used in special events. It appears Attack of the Elves is the first of these special events.

Two new featured experiences are now live in #BattlefieldPortal “1942 vs 2042 Conquest”

? 64p conquest mode.

?? 1942 and 2042 maps. “Attack of the Elves”

? 32p infection mode, first to 50.

? Team Santa vs Team Elves.

?? 1942, BC2, BF3 and 2042 maps.

?? Until January 6, 2022. pic.twitter.com/DmmACiv1Hs – Battlefield Bulletin (@BFBulletin) December 16, 2021