If the absence of any positive Dead Space 2 remake news has been getting you down, there’s at least one new way to get a bit of Necromorph into your life right now, even if it’s probably not quite what fans were hoping for. EA’s sci-fi horror series is the focus of a new Battlefield 2024 limited-time PvE mode, Outbreak, which is available to play now.

Outbreak, described as a “high-intensity survival mode”, pits up to four players against hordes of Augmented Targets (which regrettably look more like slightly fleshy crash test dummies than Necromorphs) as they travel across the Redacted map toward their extraction point.

Starting at the western end, the goal is to pass through eight sectors while facing off against increasingly difficult waves of enemies. Players get one life per wave (downed players respawn on the next wave provided at least one squad mate survives) and Ascension points earned from defeating enemies can be used at armory stations to purchase weapons along the way.



By playing Outbreak, participants can unlock the Future Imperfect epic weapon charm, Genesis/Necrosis epic player card, Unifier rare player tag, and Made Anew epic MP28 skin.

Outbreak mode is available from today, July 9, and runs until next Tuesday, July 16. It arrives as part of Battlefield 2024’s 7.40 update, which also brings a number of quality of life improvements, as per developer DICE’s Latest patch notes. 7.40 is the latest release for Battlefield 2024’s seventh season, which will also be its last.

As for Dead Space, its status as a series remains unclear. EA Motive’s remake of the original Dead Space launched to significant acclaim last year, but a subsequent report claimed its sales were “lacklustre” and that a planned Dead Space 2 remake has since been canned. There’s some small sliver of hope for Dead Space fans, however, in that EA took the unusual step of commenting on the report, insisting, “There is no validity to this story”.