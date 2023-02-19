Battlefield 2042’s fourth season, Eleventh Hour, drops later this month.

Available from 28th February, the new season brings “an array of new content”, including a new map, Specialist, weapons, vehicle, and “100 new tiers of Battle Pass content.

Battlefield 2042 | Season 4: Eleventh Hour Gameplay Trailer.

EA says that the “core content additions will be available to all players, even those with the free tier BP, while “cosmetic items” will be up for grabs for those forking out of the premium battle pass.

The new South African map, Flashpoint, provides “rocky landscapes” along with “ample interior spaces” that include an underground tunnel, while new Specialist Camila “Blasco” can use her reconnaissance training and “customized tactical gear” to move across that map without triggering motion-sensor technology. She also comes with an X6 Infiltration Device, too, that prevents lock-ons from “hostile devices and interferes with active spotting tech”.

There’s more – a new vehicle, the CAV-Brawler, and a load of new weapons that include the Super 500 Shotgun Sidearm, RM68 assault rifle, AC9 SMG, and RPT-31 LMG – including the SPH Explosive Launcher gadget which enables you to attach sticky explosives to objects, vehicles, and enemy players, of course.

Since the game’s disastrous launch in November 2021, EA reshaped the development of Battlefield, bringing in support studios Industrial Toys, Ripple Effect Studios, and Ridgeline Studios, with the franchise led by Respawn’s Vince Zampella.

Last year, DICE said it had learned “valuable lessons” from Battlefield 2042’s release, saying it would be “reverting a lot of the changes” it made in the game for its currently in-development next Battlefield outing.