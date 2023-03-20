With Battlefield 2042 which is preparing for its Season 5, other news are assured at least in the short term, but what is hidden further on at the moment is not known, for this reason we take with interest this report of a mysterious Year 2 Upgrade emerged within Originthe EA digital delivery platform.

This new package for Battlefield 2042 therefore appeared on the store managed by EA, however still without precise details given that the description only reports that the title has not yet completed its certification process. In any case, from the title it seems to be the continuation of the long term support for the shooter in question.

Battlefield 2042 therefore seems to be heading towards a Year 2 with new content arriving, perhaps with Paid DLC and microtransactions applied for some of these new gameplay elements. The addition of such a package means that EA is planning continued support for the title in question, which dispels doubts about an early closure following a not exactly exciting launch.

Meanwhile, Battlefield 2042 has also arrived on PlayStation Plus, where it seems to have achieved a 500% increase in the amount of active players at least in the first days of availability of the title, waiting to see if this change is destined to remain.