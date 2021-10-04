In a recent update posted on Steam Battlefield 2042 has been confirmed to not have keyboard and mouse support on consoles. Since the game features cross-play, determining player matchmaking based on their settings is a complicated process, and DICE says that is something it is currently looking into. Looking ahead to the launch of the multiplayer shooter these new details do not seem to be very motivating.
In the case of the PS5 and Xbox series, which share a pool with PCs, from which console players can choose not to participate, a matchmaking based on the input could be required as an additional factor, and depending on how the devices are treated input, it could risk fragmenting the older generation pool for the same reason.
In the update posted on Steam, DICE has written that they have heard the questions about mouse and keyboard compatibility with consoles, and that they cannot confirm that they will not support it on consoles at the launch of Battlefield 2042, but that they are still investigating the various options to make it available, and see how it can affect cross-play. Because of how complicated it is to enable keyboard and mouse gaming on consoles DICE may be concerned about balance issues.
Among what could be affected by support are: aiming assist, camera speed, and other similar areas where an analog stick is inherently at a disadvantage compared to a mouse. Battlefield 2042 is out November 19 for PS5, Xbox Series X / S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Its open beta starts on October 6 and will last until October 9.
