Battlefield 2042 he had a disastrous pitch, one from which he could never recover. Even today, more people are playing Battlefield 1 Y Battlefield V, rather than the new installment in the series. To solve this, EA has revealed that Battlefield 2042 It will be free for much of December.

Through a statement, EA has revealed that they plan to turn into Battlefield 2042 in a free game temporarily throughout the next month of December, this to show the public that the updates have worked, and the experience of today works perfectly.

All Xbox gamers will be able to enjoy Battlefield 2042 for free between December 1 and 4. For its part, Steam users will access at no cost between December 1 and 5. Finally, on PlayStation you can enjoy this installment between December 16 and 23. In addition to this, it has been confirmed that Battlefield 2042 will be part of Game Pass from the third seasonalthough at the moment it is unknown exactly when this will happen.

On related topics, Battlefield will once again have a campaign. Similarly, EA sees the current uncertainty with Call of Duty as an opportunity for its FPS series.

Considering December isn’t such a release-heavy month anymore, this is the perfect time for gamers to give this installment a try. Perhaps EA’s effort has paid off, and the game is already worth it now, we just have to wait and see how the community reacts.

Via: EA