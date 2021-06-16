EA and DICE have clarified the operation of their multiplayer games on the official game pad.

After a long wait, Battlefield 2042 was finally officially announced, with an epic launch trailer. And at E3 we were able to see the first multiplayer shooter gameplay, which promises huge scenarios and massive battles. EA and DICE want that to be the essence of the game and they are clear that their games must always be with up to 128 soldiers. Therefore, those responsible have no qualms about explaining the operation of the games, confirming that they will use bots in the event that it is necessary to have the servers always full.

DICE is clear that it wants the games to always be full of action, even with botsEA and DICE explain it in an article they have put on the game’s official blog, where they detail more in depth the three multiplayer experiences that the game will have. There they mention the “IA soldiers” and that they are used to always fill the servers to their maximum capacity, allowing 128 players on PS5, Xbox Series and PC and 64 players on PS4 and Xbox One.

They also indicate that the cooperative mode will also include the presence of bots, to be able to play with friends against soldiers controlled by the AI. The same as in the solitary mode and that will serve to take the bots as “sparring” to improve the skills that we can then use on the battlefield.

There is less left, since the launch date of Battlefield 2042 is the October 22 on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PS4 and PS5. Among its novelties, in addition to the presence of bots, are the largest maps of the saga, new specialists and atmospheric effects that will make battles unpredictable. Do not miss the tribute that his presentation trailer hid.

