The troubled history of Battlefield 2042 is perhaps about to have a conclusion, for better or for worse. After numerous feedback from the community and as many updates, we are approaching the release of the Season 1, true crossroads of the title. For the occasion, here is a new update that brings the DICE FPS to version 4.1, arriving tomorrow May 19th.

Among the novelties, we find news to the quality of life and updates to the game balance, such as the weakening of Boris’ SG-36, reduction of the recoil of support weapons (but with a consequent decrease in the benefits given by gadgets) and much more.

Update 4.1 for # Battlefield2042 goes live across all platforms tomorrow (5/19) at 08:00 UTC ✅ It’s a zero-downtime update so you’ll be good to jump in and play once you have it downloaded 🎮 Update Notes: https://t.co/t75GIOLdTS pic.twitter.com/95Dore6tEG – Battlefield Direct Communication (@BattlefieldComm) May 18, 2022



This brings us to the title’s biggest update, Season 1, which will arrive in early June. DICE is ready to show in every detail what the news will be, which will have to be really important to recover the lost ground. The development of Battlefield 2042 will obviously continue in any case but if things do not improve, its abandonment could be considered.

Source: EA.com