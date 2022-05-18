Through a post on the official website of Battlefield 2042the developers of DICE announced that theupdate 4.1 will be available from 10:00 Italian tomorrow, Thursday 19 May, with the next update that will be published to coincide with the start of the Season 1 in early June. Among the novelties of tomorrow’s patch is the removal of the 128-player Breakthrough mode, considered less “tactical” than the 64-player one.

You can read the full notes of tomorrow’s massive update of Battlefield 2042 a this address. Major changes in Update 4.1 include a nerf to the firepower of Boris’ SG-36 Guard Turret, while Angel can no longer supply armor plates using the supply bag. In addition, the basic weapons will be more manageable thanks to the reduction of recoil, but on the other hand the accessories that reduce this effect will offer less advantages.

Another novelty is that the mode 128-player breakthrough of Battlefield 2042 has been removed from the options available for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S (for the record it is absent on Xbox One and PS4). The motivation is that the developers find the experience of the 64-player variant more tactical.

“We believe that in the 128-user mode of Breakthrough the value and impact of individuals and teams is reduced due to the increased intensity and chaos that characterize the fight.“say the developers of DICE.

“Looking at Breakthrough, we noticed that the 64-user version offers a more tactical experience. Reducing the number of users helps limit the chaos of the experience. In addition, by reducing the number of battle vehicles available, users can defend the front more effectively. Users will also have more space to collaborate and perform their respective roles. ”



“As a result, the Breakthrough 64 squads have more opportunities to coordinate, encircle the enemy, place a re-entry marker, use the Plus menu to attach silencers, then occupy and defend a point. Individual squads can then overturn them on their own. fate of the clash. We believe that the transition to 64 users will return to the mode that rhythm capable of enhancing these moments of teamwork and coordination. “