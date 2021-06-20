Through a post on the official website of IT’S AT, the community manager Straatford revealed that Battlefield 4, title developed by HE SAYS in 2013, saw a disproportionate increase in users in the American region.

For this reason, the company has decided to increase the capacity of the servers in the US West zone, so that players no longer run into connection problems or matchmaking.

“We were blown away by your excitement and reactions to the recent reveal of Battlefield 2042. Since that day, many of you have returned to Battlefield 4, to get a taste of the limitless guerrillas. We have been monitoring your experience and have seen long wait times in the US West region, much longer than in the rest of the world. Good news: We’ve increased server capacity in this region – you can expect shorter wait times.“.

A quick look at SteamDB reveals that, indeed, the number of Battlefield 4 players soared in June, peaking on June 13, with 11,801 players.

Although in a minor and not high form to the point of increasing the capacity of the servers, even the most recent Battlefield 1 is Battlefield 5 they are seeing an increase in players.

Of course, the fact that Battlefield 4 is currently free for all subscribers to Amazon / Twitch Prime, must have contributed to reaching such high numbers. In this regard, if you have not already done so, you can redeem the game until June 21st.

The excitement and hype surrounding Battlefield 2042 did its predecessors good. We hope that the enthusiasm will be fully rewarded at the launch of the title next October 22 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S and PC.

Source: Eurogamer