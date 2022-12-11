The Insider-Gaming site, run by journalist/insider Tom Henderson, reported some details and the date for the next mid season event from Battlefield 2042which should be held on December 22, 2022, therefore in a few days.

Considering the timing, if this is confirmed it is likely that an official announcement will come from EA or DICE in the next few days.

The event will go on from 22 December until 10 January and is expected to offer gameplay options similar to those seen for the “Liquidator” event, according to reports.

As for the details on the contents, in particular, some new information arrives from the dataminer Temporyal, obviously not officially. We talk 8 skins including four particularly rare, belonging to the “Black Storm” set:

Death (Casper)

Pestilence (Falck)

War (Mackay)

Famine (Lis)

The other skins are part of the “Nordvik Control Corps” set and include:

Bulwark (Boris)

Archangel (Sundance)

Dominant Eye (Lis)

Overseer (Irish)

The next event is scheduled for the end of January 2023 and should be update 3.2, with the reintroduction of Classes in Battlefield 2042. We remind you that the game is available on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and EA Play from November 22, 2022.