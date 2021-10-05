Electronic Arts he decided to make a sharp one turn around on a recent decision taken on Battlefield 2042, in particular atupdate for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S. The update for the next-gen consoles of the next chapter of the beloved series was expected for a fee for users in possession of the standard version of the game.

Version buyers only Gold and of Ultimate could have upgraded on PS5 and Xbox Series X / S for free. Thanks to the “Dual Entitlement”, with the digital copy it would have been possible to upgrade to next-gen at no additional cost.

This decision by EA was welcomed negatively from all the audience of Battlefield 2042, irritated by the prospect of having to pay extra to play the game on PlayStation 5 and Xbox SeriesX / S, so the company has decided to change course.

It has been confirmed that all players, including the owners of the standard digital version, will be able to perform for free the transition to next-gen platforms, starting with PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The American company has not yet pronounced itself regarding the expected update for the physical versions of Battlefield 2042, but we are confident that a new official communication will be released soon.

The release of the Open Beta version is very close, open to all players eager to test the new Electronic Arts shooter .. This will be released the8 October 2021, In 3 days. Instead, a Beta version will already be available for users in possession of theEarly Access on October 6, 2021. For both types of users, both those with Early Access and those without it, the preload on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S.

In this regard, to maintain a fair and peaceful situation among the players, HE SAYS said a tight anti-cheater policy will be adopted for Battlefield 2042. This title will, in fact, be the definitive chapter, and the well-being of the community that will be part of it is held in high regard.