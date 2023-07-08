Through the official channels of the series, DICE and EA have announced Arkangel Directivea limited-time event by Battlefield 2042 which will introduce 24v24 Control mode. It will be available from 11 to 25 July 2023.



During the event players will control the Arkangel Legion faction, a private militia of the Arkangel Corporation serving all nations and dedicated to improving humanity through robotics and AI.

“As the two superpowers lick their wounds after nearly a decade of war, the Arkangel Legion is in great demand on both sides of the conflict. With the financial backing of the richest corporation in the world, the soldiers of the Arkangel Legion are the best and have access to the most advanced technologies available. They are not simply lethal: victory is guaranteed in every contract of the Arkangel Legion. “, reads the official description.