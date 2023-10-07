Electronic Arts presented the Battlefield 2042 Season 6titled Dark Creation and shown with a gameplay trailer and various details, as well as confirming the release date set for October 10, 2023 on PC and console.
DICE and Ripple Effect Studios have expanded the first-person shooter’s content with some unique features, including one new map called Cloak which pits the two teams against each other in a somewhat cramped setting.
It is a scenario located in Scotland, which transports us to a long underground tunnel that houses a secret laboratory.
Within this new map, players must find some missing soldiers and, during the operation, also discover several disturbing secrets, which evidently introduce decidedly dark elements to the war-based game.
A horror twist
Apparently, such soldiers were transformed, following terrible experiments, into fighting creatures similar to zombie, thus marking something new in the Battlefield universe. The new map, with a decidedly claustrophobic style, recovers some elements from the famous Operation Metro and Operation Locker.
For the rest, they are also coming new weapons such as the VHX-D3 assault rifle, the new YUV-2 “Pondhawk” vehicle and various other new features, as we explained in our recent Battlefield 2042 test dedicated precisely to the upcoming Season 6.
#Battlefield #Season #Dark #Creations #gameplay #trailer #details