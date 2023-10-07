Electronic Arts presented the Battlefield 2042 Season 6titled Dark Creation and shown with a gameplay trailer and various details, as well as confirming the release date set for October 10, 2023 on PC and console.

DICE and Ripple Effect Studios have expanded the first-person shooter’s content with some unique features, including one new map called Cloak which pits the two teams against each other in a somewhat cramped setting.

It is a scenario located in Scotland, which transports us to a long underground tunnel that houses a secret laboratory.

Within this new map, players must find some missing soldiers and, during the operation, also discover several disturbing secrets, which evidently introduce decidedly dark elements to the war-based game.