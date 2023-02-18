EA has released a trailer for Battlefield 2042 which presents the news coming with the Season 4: At the Last Momentwhich will kick off on February 28, 2023 accompanied by a free update for all platforms.

Among the prominent novelties of the next season is the Flashpoint map set in South Africa designed for close combat. There will also be a new specialist, Camila Blasco, an ambush expert who uses her experience and tactical gear to move around without activating motion detector devices.

Then there are also some new guns. The Super 500 sideshot shotgun seems to lend itself well to Flashpoint’s close-quarters engagements, as does the AC9 submachine gun featuring a high rate of fire. The other guns coming in Battlefield 2042 Season 4 are the RPT-31 light machine gun and the RM68 assault rifle. There’s also a new vehicle, the CAV-Brawler, a VTC that provides ample protection to the soldiers inside.

As mentioned at the beginning, Season 4: At the Last Moment of Battlefield 2042 will kick off on February 28th on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, One and PC.