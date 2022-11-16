Battlefield 2042 will expand further with the Season 3: Escalationwhich will be presented tomorrow with a trailer explanatory for the third season and the upcoming contents in the shooter of DICE and EA.

Despite a rather difficult situation since launch to date, EA and DICE continue to support the game with new content, through a third season which should start between the end of November and December. Considering that it’s coming to EA Play and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, it’s likely that Season 3 will start right at its relaunch on subscription services.

In any case, the presentation trailer is scheduled for tomorrow, Thursday 17 November 2022, a date on which we will obviously have more precise information in this regard. Based on what has already emerged, Season 3 will see the return of the XM8 LMG from Battlefield: Bad Company and the A-91 from Battlefield 3.

Other Announcements they should also concern the relaunch of maps such as Manifest and Breakaway, but there could also be a new map, which according to an insider would be called “Spearhead”, with a Swedish setting. Another leak also showed the specialist Rasheed Zain, an Egyptian fighter who has the ability to recharge his health after each kill, while a new tank with a railgun seems to be arriving among the vehicles.

In any case, the appointment remains fixed for tomorrow at 17:00 with the new trailer.