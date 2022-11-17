As promised yesterday, the Season 3: Escalation from Battlefield 2042 received today a presentation trailer and various official information from DICE and Electronic Arts, which allow you to get a first overview of details and content of the new season.

The video mainly shows the new one map that is introduced in the game, namely Spearhead, set between the wild areas of Sweden and two semi-automated factories of high-tech weapons.

As per tradition for the series, the map in question is very large and allows you to fight both in the more open areas outside the structure and in the narrower spaces inside it, thus alternating different approaches and the possible use of vehicles .

Also confirmed the arrival of the new one specialist and security expert Zain, of Egyptian origin, armed with an XM370A automatic rifle and having the special ability to recover energy after killing enemies. Various weapons also arrive among the new contents: we find throwing daggers, the Rorsch Mk-4 railgun, the NVK-S22 shotgun and the large NVK-P125 pistol.

Various details are therefore confirmed that had already emerged in recent days and we had reported with the news of this presentation scheduled for today. In addition to all this, the new also comes EMKV90-TOR tankwhich has a variable approach through two modes: one set on faster mobility and one instead of siege, focused on inflicting a greater amount of damage.

There are also new Assignments, a feature introduced with the assets of Season 2 and therefore destined to continue in this one too, allowing access to Vault Weapons, weapons previously available only in Battlefield Portal. We also remember that Battlefield 2042 arrives on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and EA Play this month.