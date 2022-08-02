Also there Battlefield 2042 Season 2 will mainly contain only one additional map compared to the standard equipment of the game, as we have seen for the launch of Season 1 available in these days.

Battlefield 2042: Season 1 launched with a single new map and two new weapons, with the same pace that will evidently be maintained for Season 2 as well, according to reports from the level designer Shashank Uchil in the new “Battlefield Briefing” livestream. Uchil has revealed that he is “super excited for the new level we are preparing”, as if to confirm that it is a new map in the singular.

Based on Uchil’s description, it appears that the future map is “smaller”, “compact” and able to offer “much more coverage” than the others, while still being designed to hold 128 players in Conquest mode.

DICE is also planning a revised and corrected version of Renewal in Season 2 of Battlefield 2042, as well as a new Specialist and new weapons, although there are no details on the matter yet. In the meantime, Battlefield 2042 Update 1.2 is available today.