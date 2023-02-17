Battlefield 2042 has just revealed its season number 4 which is called Eleventh hour. The first detail you should know is that we have a new map called Flashpoint.

Flashpoint is located in the North of South Africa and is a complex that failed in its attempt to get ahead. In this new map for Battlefield 2042, your team will have to conquer Flag A1, an area that you must control and that the enemy will also want to have in their favor.

Then you must go to Flag B1, a perfect place for combat at medium and long range in which vehicles can have an advantage. It is a fact that you will see bullets everywhere and you will have to do everything to defend yourself.

There is a new vehicle with which you can move to Flag C1 where there will be many points where you can always carry out some kind of close or open combat. Do not think that because you are inside a building, a helicopter cannot hit you with a good missile. Of course, you will have to take care of the snipers.

Then you will take the fight to Flag D1, where you will have to enter a closed area where certain vehicles can enter and you will find many places to cover yourself. To extend the experience a little more, you will have to cross the desert and reach Flag E1.

Bandera F1 is the perfect place to host a Deathmatch style battle. There is also Bandera G1 where specialists will have to take advantage of all their skills to get the victory.

Battlefield 2042: Eleventh Hour introduces a new specialist

Camila Blasco is the new specialist of Battlefield 2042. She is originally from Spain and her class is Recon. Her Gadget is X6-Infiltration and she is an expert at ganking. Technically it comes at the right time in this fourth season.

Camila’s weapon has the characteristic of enjoying a very clear sight that can help you hit the enemy. She is also very good at ambushing and subduing enemies that don’t sense her presence. The best thing about it is that it has a device that can disable other devices such as vehicles, weapons and others.

With this, Battlefield 2042 now features 14 new specialists that bring a lot of variety to the gameplay experience.

Eleventh Hour also delivers a new series of weapons

Another detail revealed in the Battlefield 2042 Season 4 keynote was related to weapons. We have a short shotgun called the Super 500 which is very good for close range combat.

Then we have the RM86 assault rifle that provides a lot of stability when shooting. This is one of the most versatile weapons in this video game developed by DICE.

Then we have an AC9 SMG submachine gun that will serve you for the rapid fire exchange which, curiously, is one of the easiest weapons to control. We also have the RPT-31 which generates a lot of damage and its bullets travel at full speed. It is quite a machine gun with very specific characteristics.

The vehicles cannot be missing. We have the CAV-BRAWLER a new tank full of technology that everyone who gets on it can take advantage of. It’s perfect for small spaces and everyone in your squad can make use of it.

They added a new gadget which is an explosive launcher which has a burst delay.

Of course, you can’t miss the new battle pass which has 100 levels to unlock and free and premium rewards. You will find exclusive skins for specialists if you pay.

You can also earn up to 1300 BFC so that you can use them in the store or in the next battle pass.

The fourth season of Battlefield 2042 will arrive on February 28, 2023.

The fourth season of Battlefield 2042 will arrive on February 28, 2023.