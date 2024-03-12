













That moment that many were waiting for has arrived. Battlefield 2042 – which improves with each update – will premiere its season 7 called Turning Point starting March 19 on all platforms where it is available. So as not to give it too much thought, we are going to tell you everything that is coming.

season 7 of Battlefield 2042 It comes with a new map called Haven and takes us in the middle of the Atacama Desert called “El Alicanto”. The battle that takes place in Haven is in “door-to-door” combat zones where you and your squad must work together and thus fight against the different threats that are everywhere.

The team behind Battlefield 2042 He put a lot of effort into developing Haven. They were inspired by Battlefield's most beloved maps: Africa Harbor, Strike at Karkand, and Amiens.

Haven is a small oasis that has access to one of the largest subtraining reserves in the world. This is where destruction can be your ally or your worst enemy and the battle for maximum power will take place.

Source: EA

The areas of Haven that you are going to have to conquer

Flag A: Gas Station

You will have to gather your squad and claim the gas station. A combat zone where several vehicles and infantry will be fighting. The war is going to rise in all directions.

Flag B: Crash Site

This is a half-destroyed place that with so much rock you have many places to cover. Obtaining this flag will be a challenge for more experienced players.

Flag C: City Center

This is the heart of the map. The center of Alicante that has many shops, small buildings, this is a place where your squad can do it or get caught in the crossfire.

Flag D: Oasis

Getting to this point means that you are ready for the challenge of your life. This point has many industrial buildings where you can take cover. This is one of those fun places where you will be able to have fun while you are conquering it.

Flag E: Checkpoint

This is the strategic point on the banks of El Alicanto. Here the desert will meet the remains of civilization. It is an essential point to capture as it is the way to victory.

Battlefield 2042 brings back the Hourglass stadium

The Hourglass map received several adjustments after launch and the team Battlefield 2042 decided to remove it. However, the fans wanted it back and for that same reason it was decided to bring it back, but as a separate location.

Source: EA

This section, the stadium section, is only for infantry and surely many players will be happy with everything that will be added.

The weapons that arrive in season 7 of Battlefield 2042

AK5C – Assault rifle that has good balance and is excellent for medium-range duels.

Source: EA

SCZ-3 – This is a versatile submachine gun that can be equipped to do much more damage in close-quarters duels.

DFR – Strife – This one will be out later in the season. It has the mobility of an assault rifle plus the power of an LMG.

Predator SRAW – This gadget is an anti-vehicle launcher with a guided missile with which you will get rid of ground and air vehicles.

Confirmed vehicles for the seventh season of Battlefiel 2042

A new Battlefield season wouldn't be complete without a new vehicle. In this case we have the XFAD-4 Draugr. This is an aerial bomber that drops EMP bombs and guided missiles that is going to cause a lot of chaos from the sky.

Source: EA

New Battle Pass for Battlefield 2042 Season 7

As usual, Battlefield 2042 It comes with two battle passes, the free one and the premium one. The one that is free comes with the aforementioned unlockable weapons, also a skin for the specialist Lis “La Lola's Wrath”, the aforementioned gadgets and the plane. Skins for vehicles and more.

Source: EA

The paid pass comes with more skins for specialists, also for some very specific weapons, a booster to quickly increase experience. Skin for vehicles and more. The Ultimate Pack is basically about exclusive cosmetics and speeding up your seasonal gaming experience.

season 7 of Battlefield 2042 It will start from March 19. Excited? Don't forget to follow the conversation on our Discord and also our news in Google

