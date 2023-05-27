













Battlefield 2042 presents its season 5 with everything and a new map for June 7

This season brings new content to the game developed by DICE and includes a new map, weapons, gadgets and quality of life improvements, plus 100 new tiers of Battle Pass content from Battlefield 2042.

These additions will be available to all players as part of the free tier in the Battle Pass of Battlefield 2042cosmetic items can be purchased through the premium version of the Battle Pass.

As a special reward, Year 1 Battle Pass users will receive an epic skin and XP boost for the first two weeks of Season 5.

The new setting of Battlefield 2042

This season, the fight moves to an abandoned industrial facility ravaged by war and nature in the Czech Republic with the new map inspired by battle field 4, Reclaimed.

The Battlefield 2042 Season 5 battle will take place on a secret train route. There players will need to work closer than ever with their squad to survive. The wrecked train crash site allows for vehicular combat, while the Landing Zone forest area allows for close combat and new lines of sight open up when trees are destroyed.

Both the Derelict Turbine and Military Depot offer a variety of shooting experiences, from verticality and cover to a tight space layout.

Multiple weapons and some fan favorites from battle field 4 they will also be on the Season 5 roster, all with a new look and sound. The expanded attachment capability of the XCE High Precision Rod Bolt Rifles will allow users to swap through accessory options to engage enemies from various distances, while the GWE-46, the old Battlefield favorite 4, offers high stability with short bursts in mid-range engagements.

More details of the new weapons of Battlefield 2042

Players can also use the powerful BFP.50 hand cannon to deal heavy damage from close range, or a combination weapon and anti-aircraft missile, the Phalanx CIWS, which is now playable on the Claimed map in All Out Warfare modes.

In addition to the aforementioned weapons, we have the Spring Grenade, the Anti-Tank Grenade and the Mini Grenade, which provide a wide variety of detonations during combat, from small explosives that bounce in the air to packages of these that detonate on impact. , to micro grenades that can be thrown faster and farther than normal ones.

Battlefield 2042 will feature new quality of life features coming to Season 5, including a new Squad Management system, which allows players to manage and customize their squad, a vehicle loadout overhaul that will improve battlefield roles, reworked camera weapons, as well as the introduction of new Thermal Technology and Heavy Anti-Aircraft weapon stations.

Players can continue to define their role in Season 5 with the recent update to the Class System, which assigns Specialists to one of four classic and familiar classes: Assault, Engineer, Recon, and Support.

The seventh and final reworked launch map, Hourglass, will be available in Season 5, which will include a new route under the road. The map will now reduce the distance between targets to allow for improved cover, as well as lines of sight and combat.

What do you think of all the adjustments that Battlefield 2024 will now receive with its Season 5?