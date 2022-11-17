Battlefield 2042 It’s taking steps in the right direction, it’s just a little ways from getting to that point where it either delivers everything it promised or, failing that, has become a really solid game that everyone can enjoy every game with their friends… Or maybe with strangers, that’s okay.

Now, to get to that point, AE continue to support Battlefield 2042 and has just revealed the third season of the game that bears the title escalation. This new “season” will start on November 22 and comes with a good amount of content, but what is it about?

The first thing you should know is that the third season of the DICE shooting title comes with a new map, a very special specialist, weapons, vehicle and 100 levels to unlock with a lot of additional content to make the experience good.

It is worth remembering that this title consists of two battle passes, one that is designed for free and the other with more visual content that you only find in the paid pass, which is the premium one.

We also recommend: Mexico does not pass the first round and Argentina would win the World Cup according to FIFA 23 prediction

We’re going to Sweden on the new map of Battlefield 2042

Sweden is the place where Spearhead is located, the new map that Battlefield 2042 has in which high-tech weapons are manufactured. The design of this site is certainly interesting and it is designed so that the new specialist can take advantage of it and also the vehicle that will be added can take advantage of all its benefits.

Source: EA

Speaking of specialists, we have Zain, who was born in Egypt and is an expert at drawing his enemies out of their holes with an XM370 rifle. The best thing is that this character can recharge his health immediately after eliminating his enemy.

Weapons and other things are also coming

Battlefield 2042 Season 3 is also accompanied by new weapons and some classic throwables that do a lot of damage to the enemy and change the tactics of the game.

For example, we have the Rorsch Mk-4 Railgun, which is a high-speed projectile launcher with different firing modes, a detail that changes the tactics of the game. There is also a semi-automatic smart shotgun that sounds kind of broken, since it has two barrels and is very compact.

Source: EA

The other weapon that arrived is a pistol that goes by the name Bullpup NVK-P125 and has a long barrel. Those who like to attack from a distance will feel at home with this item.

Battlefield 2042 will also have a new tank and free days

The EMKV90-TOR tank will give whoever hops on it an adaptable way to move through the combat zone. This vehicle has two modes: Mobility, which emphasizes agility, and Siege, which slows the tank down but allows it to deal massive damage.

In the progression section, Battlefield 2042 will come with many activities to perform with enough rewards. This makes it worth staying in the game. On the other hand, several maps also receive adjustments in their design. For this section, the opinion of the players was taken into account.

Free access is also coming for the following dates:

Xbox: Free Game Days, December 1-4

Steam: Free Weekend, December 1-5

PlayStation: Free Access, December 16-23

What do you think of this data from the third season of Battlefield 2042? They please you? Do not forget to share your opinion in the comment area. You can also contact us through discord, Twitter Y Facebook.