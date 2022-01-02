Clownfield 2042 is receiving very positive reviews from the players of this cute low poly shooter.

The saga of first-person shooters from DICE and EA is all an institution in the genre. It features some of the best and most beloved exponents of warfare, yet its latest installment has failed to hit the mark. Currently, the previous installment in the franchise, Battlefield V, has been registering more players on Steam than Battlefield 2042.

In this climate of pessimism with Battlefield 2042, ranking among the lowest rated games in Steam history, Valve’s platform has received a fun and sour independent game with low poly graphics baptized as Clownfield 2042. The satire in the name is obvious, but the story of the game is not far behind.

In Clownfield 2042, NFTs have led nations to collapseTaking advantage of the growing stream of companies that have decided to bet on NFTs, blockchain games and cryptocurrencies, the plot of Clownfield 2042 revolves around the “cryptocrash” caused by NFTs past 2022. Most nations would have collapsed and in response, the future of the planet is in the hands of the “No-clowns“, The group of soldiers to which we belong.

Despite what it may seem, the game is not limited to being a parody and adopts key elements of Battlefield 2042 like the meteorological events where we will have the famous tornado, represented through some interesting physics. Clownfield 2042 features three maps, six weapons and three game modes, and has managed to harvest some very positive reviews Steam.

