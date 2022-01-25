Battlefield 2042 unfortunately continues to lose ground: the DICE shooter is out of the way top 50 of the most played titles on Xbox in the USA, and also in the United Kingdom, the situation appears to be anything but rosy.

According to well-known leaker Tom Henderson, EA is also evaluating the free-to-play option for Battlefield 2024, disappointed by sales, but the situation is in the making: publisher and developer are trying to understand how relaunch the game.

Also according to Henderson, a possible solution could be to make only the Portal component or a portion of it free, so as to encourage users to purchase the complete product after trying it.

Whatever the decision that will be made, the situation requires a certain urgency given that such a decline had not been seen in the past with Battlefield V, which also had its problems in keeping the community together.

For more details on the strengths and weaknesses of the game, check out our Battlefield 2042 review.