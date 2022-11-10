Battlefield 2042 will be available on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and EA Play during this monthstarting from the beginning of Season 3: it was announced by DICE as part of an update on the development of the game.

Just torn from Battlefield 1 on Steam thanks to an offer, Battlefield 2042 has been going through one for some time now deep crisis and many wondered when EA would make this move. Well, here is the answer.

“To recap our development update video, we’re getting closer to the start of season 3which will add a new Specialist, a new map, Manifesto and Drift revisions, and new gear to add to your arsenal, “the official website reads.” In Season 3, the classes will return to Battlefield 2042, but that’s not all. ”

“We are also pleased to announce that we have recently begun pre-production of new content that will arrive next year after Season 4. We’re not done with Battlefield 2042 yet.”

“We are proud of the work we have done over the past 12 months. If you haven’t played it yet, know that, from Season 3, Battlefield 2042 will be included in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and also available to EA Access subscribers.”

“In December there will also be periods of free access on all platforms. Find out about the evolution of the game and the improvements we have made to it. We look forward to welcoming you to the battlefield. “