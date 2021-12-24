The number of active players on Steam from Battlefield 2042 it is continuing to decline relentlessly, to the point where it currently has been even surpassed by Battlefield V, the previous installment of the shooter series by DICE and EA released in 2018.

The worrying figure was shared on Twitter by Tom Henderson, a well-known leaker and journalist, reporting the statistics reported on Steamcharts of the two games. In the past 24 hours, Battlefield 2042 has peaked at 19,002 users versus the 22,993 recorded by Battlefield V.

We had previously reported a rather drastic drop in active users on Steam of Battlefield 2042 which had seen its user base halved in just two weeks. After that, the number of active players continued to decline, with a brief turnaround last week, thanks to the free weekend for the PC version. However, given that we do not know the data relating to active players on Origin, PlayStation and Xbox it is impossible to have a complete picture of the total number of users of the game.

At launch, Battlefield 2042 was widely criticized for numerous technical issues and design choices, to the point that it is one of the worst-rated games on Steam of 2021. DICE later tried to fix the game’s problems through massive updates and promised the arrival of many new features with Season 1, such as the new map Exposure.