To April another full-bodied will be published update Of Battlefield 2042 which will include a few hundred changes, including more and less known bug fixes, balancing and more.

The confirmation came from a comment by the community manager of DICE Straatford87 on the official EA forums.

“The next update will be in April and we are currently aiming for a few hundred changes,” says the CM of DICE. “These are mainly bug fixes, but we are also looking to make further changes, such as vehicle balance and current weapon accessory behavior.”

Battlefield 2042, a promotional image

Despite the criticism and the constant decline in users after the launch, the DICE team therefore continues its constant support post-launch from Battlefield 2042. Just a few weeks ago, update 3.3 arrived which introduced a new evolved scoreboard, corrections and improvements. various and also DICE has announced that all maps will receive rework or changes based on player feedback, starting with Kaleidoscope.

Meanwhile, according to an Xfire report by Tom Henderson, DICE has begun work on the next Battlefield and appears to have learned from the mistakes made with 2042.