In an interview with GamesRadar, DICE’s senior producer Ryan McArthur talked about the great importance which he covered Xbox Game Pass in the long path of redemption of Battlefield 2042 and how it stimulated the development team to improve the quality of the game.

Despite being one of the most anticipated games of 2021, Battlefield 2042 due to a series of problems at launch failed to positively affect the players, who soon abandoned the game servers. A lot of water has passed under the bridge and in the months following the debut, the DICE team rolled up their sleeves and proposed regular updates to improve the quality of the multiplayer shooter, which today is in a much better state.

One of the key moments of this path of redemption was precisely the launch on Xbox Game Pass via EA Play during Season 3, in November 2022, which for the development team was a great stimulus to further improve the quality of the game in view of the massive number of users subscribed to the Microsoft service who would try it for the first time Battlefield 2042.

“I’m a huge supporter of services like Game Pass and it was a big moment for us, something we’ve marked on the calendar,” said McArthur.

“One thing we talked about a lot internally is that if there was a time where we were going to open up this game to a group of new players then it had to be good. It has to be the game we wanted it to be when we launched it, and that galvanized the team as we approached that date.”