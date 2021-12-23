Battlefield 2042 was officially launched to the public on November 19, 2021 and in the opinion of many players, not in the best conditions. In fact, DICE’s product struggled a lot due to numerous issues with weapon balance and PC optimization, and some hit recording glitches. In the last few hours, however, an indicative period has emerged for the launch of the first season of Battlefield 2042, that means March 2022.

The dataminer temporyal in fact he wrote, in a tweet that we leave you at the bottom of this article, the contents that could be included in this one new season, with also attached information for the new map that should be called Exposure. It could be set in Canadian territory, with the two factions competing for a mysterious one“secret weapon”.

The announcement of this unconfirmed information on content scheduled for March, however, could break the community again, given that from the launch of 2042 to today they have been added objectively few elements in the game, and having to wait at least another 3 months could cause quite a few annoyances. On the other hand other players could point out how the improvement of the conditions of the title have priority, with respect to quantity.

In fact, on PC, there are still some serious optimization problems even with technical components far beyond those recommended by the developers on the stores. This factor could be caused, among other things, by the considerable size of ben 128 players simultaneously on the same battlefield.

First image of the unreleased # Battlefield2042 map “Exposure” (no high resolution available). Lore recap: 🇨🇦 Set in Canada (British Columbia)

🔬 Landslide has exposed a secret research facility

🇷🇺 Russians suspect a military weapon inside Exposure seems to be part of Season 1. pic.twitter.com/gj51UdZTaP – temporyal (@temporyal) December 22, 2021

First image of the unedited map of # Battlefield2042 “Exposure”:

Set in Canada (British Columbia)

Landslide has discovered a secret research facility

The Russians suspect a military weapon inside

The image appears to be part of season 1.

Fortunately, the devs have already partially solved the problem by adding the breakthrough and conquest modes with the now classic 64 players overall instead of 128, in order to have less chaotic action on the screen and consequently less information to be calculated for our gaming machines. However, the fact remains that improvements on this point are still needed.

In addition to this, we have already mentioned the shortage of weapons in the base game which has certainly not helped the players much in the variety field, also and above all due to a balance in game that is not always perfect. In short, we also understand the opinion of players who would like to solve the major problems before focusing on other new content, but at the same time we understand who is already fed up with the content of 2042, obviously excluding the enormous potential of Portals.

Returning to the tweet, we remind you as always that this information is the result of datamining and consequently there is no certainty that such content actually arrives on that date and in that form. Consequently, we advise you to take the news with a grain of salt until official confirmation, obviously hoping for the best for this title from the uphill start, but with a great showmanship.