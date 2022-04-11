A few weeks ago we showed you how HE SAYS is running for cover to somehow pick up Battlefield 2042, with a lot of work on maps and other features that will hopefully bring the brand back to its old glory. That news, however, ended with an observation, namely that it may still be too late to fix it.

The data on Steam they don’t lie and even though EA Play is exploited for online, the negligible number of contemporary users on the Valve portal should not be ignored. Less than a thousand users was in fact the minimum peak, with a maximum of 2400 players. Too little.

The data made available on ResetEra are therefore very worrying, even if global data would be needed for completeness (and correctness). But let’s say that the trend is more than clear and probably, when the big update arrives in the summer, the servers will be even more empty.

Source: Eurogamer