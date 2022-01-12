The further you go, the more the fate of Battlefield 2042 it becomes darker and darker. Despite a concrete heart, there are many shortcomings of the FPS that this year has made a tight turn towards pure multiplayer. The three substantial updates and the return of 64-player battles therefore failed to mend the rift between DICE and the fans.

Waiting for further news, Steam has in fact opened a door that seemed hermetically closed: that of refunds. After the many complaints ─ more insults and delusions than anything else ─ Valve could only favor the first refunds, for Battlefield 2042, widening the range to request it. Normally, in fact, in order to request your money back, the purchase must have taken place within the previous 14 days and must not exceed two hours of play.

These two rules seem to no longer apply to the DICE FPS, which on Steam also “boasts” more than 80,000 reviews, with mostly negative results. You really have to roll up your sleeves to save the project.

Source: dexerto.com