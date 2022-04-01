From DICE they have advanced that they are preparing numerous adjustments in the Electronic Arts shooter.

If you have to choose a great disappointment of 2021, Battlefield 2042 has great ballots to win such an award. the shooter of IT SAYS failed to meet expectations since its release in November, with numerous bugs and errors leading to EA consider it a failure.

But from Electronic Arts they want to continue paddling against the current with their update plan, and thanks to a message in the official forums we know there will be a huge patch in april. “The next (update) is going to be big and we have hundreds of changes planned,” says Straatford, the team’s community manager.

Changes in weapons and maps have been confirmedThe member of DICE himself affirms that, above all, what he brings has to do with the bug fix and errors that can be found during the games, but they also plan other types of modifications. If we pay attention to the last post on EA’s official website, we can also expect certain map changeswith Kaleidoscope and Renewal receiving adjustments in Season 1 and the rest being altered during Season 2.

Similarly, improvements to vehicle balance, specialist builds, and current weapon behavior are expected, though full patch notes will be provided closer to the release of the update. Yet no date confirmed for it, but we will be attentive after the latest information from DICE, which assures that in the study they have learned the lesson and are focused on reversing the situation.

