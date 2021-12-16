Battlefield 2042 it has been out for a few weeks but is already available free for a weekend on Steam, through the classic free weekend promotion which allows, if nothing else, to try the game in depth for a couple of days.

Usually, initiatives of this kind mainly concern games that have already been released for some time, but we have already seen something like this go on stage for Call of Duty: Vanguard a few days after its release, so the rule in question seems not be very valid anymore.

At the very least, it is a very effective way to introduce users to the game directly, and there is nothing better, to stimulate interest, than to offer the game.free access for a limited period of time in order to let players enter the mechanisms of the title in question and then push them to take possession of the product permanently.

Until Monday December 20, 2021Thus, you can download and play Battlefield 2042 for free on PC by going to this address on Steam and clicking on “Start game”, obviously with your account linked to the Valve store.

Right around this time the 64-player mode was made available on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X and with update 3.1 available, Battlefield 2042 has gotten some major improvements since launch, so it may be a good time to try it out.