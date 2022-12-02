The developers DICE’s feel that by now Battlefield 2042 has become a good game, after the huge work done post-launch to fix all the problems. Surely you remember the tumultuous arrival on the market of the game, with criticism raining down from practically every direction, accompanied by lists of problems that are difficult to solve in a short time.

In June 2022 it emerged that DICE was so busy with the renovation work that it had not started any new projects. According to Vince Zampella, the company has strayed too far from the essence of the series. Now, after several months, some senior members of the software house have expressed their satisfaction with the state of the game.

For example the senior producer Ryan McArthur said: “We’ve taken the game and the quality to a level where the team wants to attract new players… We’re here. I think that’s a good point for us.”

Also Alexia Christofi, associate producer of DICE, believes that a great job has been done, hand in hand with the community, even the noisiest one: “We are really eager to get feedback again, acknowledging that our players are the ones who love Battlefield, have always loved Battlefield and that there is much we can learn from them.”

It’s hard to say whether, despite DICE’s enthusiasm, Battlefield 2042 will be able to catch up. Cases of bailouts are not so rare, but convincing disappointed players to return to the game will not be easy. Meanwhile, it’s nice to see that the developers face the difficulties with optimism, firmly believing in their work.