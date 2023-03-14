From today and until March 16, 2023, Battlefield 2042 And playable for free on Steam. So you can download the game and try it for three days, and then eventually decide whether to buy it and continue the experience, or whether to let it go.

Note that for the trial period, Battlefield 2042 will be discounted at €17.99, which is 70% less than the base price of €59.99. If desired, it is also availableUltimate Edition at €49.49 instead of €109.99, i.e. with a 55% discount.

Battlefield 2042 on Steam

Electronic Arts has also linked the offer to a large marketing campaign for the launch of Season 4 of the game, linked to the collaboration with streamers of all the world. Below is the complete schedule of all live streams and streamers involved:

The full schedule of Battlefield 2042 Season 4 live streams

Naturally, the progress made during the free access period will be preserved in the final version.

Battlefield 2042 is the latest installment in the acclaimed series HE SAYS, which experienced an unfortunate launch plagued by the game’s many problems. Now, update after update, the situation seems to have improved a lot.