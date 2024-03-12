













Battlefield 2042 free from March 21 to 24 so you can receive its season 7









With the announcement of season 7 “Turning Point” it was announced that Battlefield 2042 It will have a free weekend from March 21 to 24, 2024 which will be very special for those who want to enjoy this gaming experience.

The first thing you should know is that you can download for free Battlefield 2042 during this period on PlayStation, Xbox and Steam. The best thing is that the game is completely unlocked, all you have to do is play and hit it all this time.

Just as you just read it. The trial period includes all the content coming in season 7. Unlock weapons, skins for specialists, vehicles. Everything you can get at no additional cost, you will receive while playing, which is certainly a worthy incentive for several fans.

On the other hand, the game will have an interesting discount so that you are encouraged to buy it in any of its presentations and thus enjoy this experience in which the combats are a war out of control.

Likewise, if you do not buy the game soon, but do buy it in the not too distant future, all your progress will be saved and you will be able to continue your game with everything you had already unlocked.

Battlefield 2042 – Season 7 – What you should know

Starting on March 19, season 7 of Battlefield 2042 begins, which presents us with a new map called Haven that will take us to an area in Chile where the combat will be very entertaining due to the design of this location.

With this season comes another map, a smaller one: The Qatar Stadium that many were asking for because it had been removed from the base game and many wanted it again so they could enjoy it separately.

You can read everything you need to know about season 7 Turning Point here.

